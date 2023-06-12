Met Éireann has warned that there could be localised flooding in parts of the country on Monday as a result of thunderstorms.

It has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning until 11pm on Monday 12 June.

Localised slow-moving showers with heavy downpours, potential thunderstorms and a chance of hail are expected to fall.

Met Éireann is warning road user to be mindful, as they could experience “difficult travelling conditions”.

The counties that are expected to by affected by the yellow warning include Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is also in place for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry for Monday afternoon, which may bring some disruption.