High winds are expected for most counties in the west of the country. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

Met Éireann is warning of unseasonably high winds for Thursday 12 August. The status yellow wind warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The south to southeast winds will veer southwest and will reach average speeds of 40-50km/h with gusts of up to 90km/h. Winds will be strongest along the coast and on exposed high terrain. Very rough seas are also expected.

This warning is in place from 6am Thursday morning and carries through until Thursday mid-afternoon.

The high winds expected for Cork and Kerry have been forecast to clear slightly earlier and will lessen by late morning or early afternoon. The winds will be strongest along the coast and will bring rough seas.