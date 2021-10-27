A status orange rainfall warning has been issued for counties Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow by Met Éireann.
Following recent heavy rain on Wednesday, it said there will be additional significant accumulations of rainfall on Wednesday evening and overnight with flooding in places.
The warning is valid until 6am Thursday morning.
Yellow warning
Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare, Laois and Tipperary.
“Heavy spells of persistent rain will lead to localised flooding,” Met Éireann said.
This warning is also valid until 6am on Thursday.
