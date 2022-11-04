Soils will remain saturated or waterlogged in the coming week. \ Clive Wasson

Met Éireann has warned that further rainfall this weekend and next week will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.

It has issued a nationwide advisory warning for the entire country. The advisory is in place until 11pm on Friday night.

Cloud is forecast to thicken on Friday evening, with outbreaks of drizzle forecast in the southwest.

On Friday night, Met Éireann has said that rain will extend across the country, with some heavy falls in places. It added that spot flooding is likely.

The outlook for next week is that it will remain unsettled, with further spells of rain and showers.

Wexford

On Thursday, heavy rain in Wexford caused serious flooding in the county. Some roads in Gorey were impassable due to the sheer volume of floodwaters.

Separately, a “weak tornado” in the county saw extreme gusts wreak havoc in some farmyards with sheds flattened in minutes.

Saturation

Met Éireann data shows that two to three times the normal rainfall fell over the past week.

"Currently, soils are saturated nationwide, with all poorly drained soils and most moderately drained soils waterlogged.

"Soils will remain saturated or waterlogged in the coming week, though some moderately drained soils may improve slightly. Poor field trafficability can be expected," it said.