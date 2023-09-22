Farmers can expect heavy rain in Cork, Waterford and Wexford on Sunday. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning for Sunday, with counties Cork, Waterford and Wexford to be worst hit.

The national weather forecaster has warned that there will be spells of heavy rain in these counties, especially on hills and mountains.

Potential impacts of the downpours include localised flooding travel disruption, it said.

The warning applies from Sunday morning at 6am and will end on Sunday evening at 6pm.

