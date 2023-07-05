The alert warns of the potential for localised flooding due to heavy rain on Thursday. / Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow alert for heavy rainfall for parts of the country.

The alert is in effect from Thursday at 10am and will expire at 8pm on the same day. The affected areas include Cork, Galway, Kerry, and Mayo.

The alert warns of the potential for localised flooding due to heavy rain on Thursday. Met Éireann has warned that strong winds accompanying the rain will also result in poor traveling conditions. Mountainous regions can anticipate higher rainfall totals, further increasing the risk of flooding.

Members of the public are urged to exercise caution, stay informed about weather updates, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.