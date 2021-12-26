The first advisory warning is in place from 4pm on Sunday and will last until around 10pm on Wednesday. / Donal O'Leary

Met Éireann has warned of spells of heavy rain nationwide with some localised flooding from Sunday evening, lasting into next weekend.

In a weather advisory issued this Sunday, all 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland have been included.

The first advisory warning is in place from 4pm on Sunday and will last until around 10pm on Wednesday.

Second warning

A second advisory warning will then come into effect on Wednesday from 10pm and this will remain in place until Saturday, New Year’s Day, at 10pm.

“After a brief drier period away from southern coasts on Monday, conditions will take an unsettled turn for the final days of 2021,” Met Éireann said.

“Spells of rain will move across Ireland through the week, heavy at times with localised flooding.

“It will also be much milder than normal, with daytime temperatures often reaching the low to mid-teens from midweek onwards.”

Flash floods

On Christmas Day, parts of the south east were hit by flash flooding, with heavy rain resulting in flooded farmyards and land.

Met Éireann had warned that up to 50mm of rain would fall in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow on Christmas Eve. However, rainfall totals in parts were up on 85mm.