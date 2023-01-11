Martin Crowe, Doon, Co Limerick keeping cows milked during a power cut in 2014 \ Donal O'Leary

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning and expects widespread power outages right across the country for Thursday 12 January.

From 5am Thursday until 2am Friday, it is expected that the country will face both power outages and travel disruption, according to Met Éireann.

??Status Yellow - Wind warning for Ireland??

Met Éireann Weather Warning



Possible impacts:



Power outages



Travel disruption



Valid: 05:00 Thursday 12/01/2023 to 02:00 Friday 13/01/2023



For More Information?? https://t.co/5eFKpX664f pic.twitter.com/HOEcgScOXW January 11, 2023

Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty from Thursday morning in the west at first, progressing eastwards from the afternoon, with particularly strong wind gusts especially around coasts and high ground in the northwest.

All 26 counties will be affected.