The pace of climate change is intensifying and some changes which have occurred are now irreversible, according to a new report.

The paper, issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), states carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) emissions need to be dramatically reduced by 2050 in order to reduce the impact of climate change.

Worrying findings

Findings in the report include:

Current CO2 concentrations are the highest they’ve been in at least two million years.

The rise in sea levels is at its fastest rates in at least 3,000 years.

Arctic sea-ice area is at its lowest level in at least 1,000 years and glaciers have been retreating at unprecedented rates.

All of these factors contribute to extreme weather events such as flooding and drought and have a serious effect on human health and our agricultural systems.

Global warming

With every additional 0.5°C increase in average global temperatures there will be more extreme weather events, whether that be heat waves or extreme rainfall events. Currently the Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

The authors note that while it has been known for decades that the world is warming, it is only in recent years that this message is being listened to. they add that climate change is now “widespread, rapid and intensifying”.

The IPCC

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. This latest report is part of the IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report. These reports are compiled every six to seven years and are intended for use in the formation of policy. The Fifth Assessment Report provided the main scientific input to the Paris Agreement.

The Sixth Assessment Report compiled work of 234 contributors from 65 countries who reviewed over 14,000 studies.