Any trade deal between the UK and Mexico which includes beef will undermine efforts by local farmers to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the chair of the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) has said.

Lord Deben said it made no sense to “allow the importation of meat with a higher carbon footprint than our own” as part of any post-Brexit trade deal.

He made the comments in a letter to UK Farming Minister Mark Spencer, who told reporters at the National Farmers’ Union conference last week that a future trade deal with Mexico could see more beef being imported into the UK.

“We cannot ask UK farmers to meet the high standards our carbon budgets require while importing food from nations that produce meat with higher emissions,” Lord Deben said.

In particular, the CCC chair singled out NI, which adopted legally binding emission reduction targets last year.

“I fear your comments will undermine NI’s commitment to the tough carbon budgets that are necessary under their new devolved climate law,” Deben said.