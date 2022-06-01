A general view of the large crowd that attended the Positive Farmers Conference in Cork in 2019 \ Donal O'Leary

The Dealer was in at the co-op during the week and overheard two ould lads chatting at the counter.

“I knew he could walk on water, but I never knew he could travel back in time too,” one said to the other.

They were of course referring to Cork’s Michael Murphy, dairy farmer extraordinaire and one of the founders and leading lights of the Positive Farmers conference, which is being held again at the end of June after a two-year COVID-19 absence.

Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that an ad in last week’s Irish Farmers Journal for the popular conference said it was taking place in January 2019. A production error meant that an old ad was used instead of the correct ad which appears on page 19 of this week’s edition. No such thing as bad publicity, eh?