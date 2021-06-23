The seven new sizes are now available.

Michelin has expanded its TrailXBib range of agricultural tyres for trailers, spreaders and slurry tankers etc with the addition of seven new sizes.

The range was initially launched to market in two sizes in June 2020. Since then, the firm has said the TrailXBib has been further developed in close association with farmers with the aim of helping to limit compaction and protect the soil.

According to the manufacturer, the tyres are designed with a robust Very High Flexion (VHF) casing and a deep tread for greater endurance and longevity.

In addition, Michelin claims the tyres feature self-cleaning capabilities thanks to an advanced tread pattern with wide inter-lugs, meaning fewer closed areas for dirt and soil to accumulate.

The TrailXBib can carry more load than the same dimension of its predecessor, the CargoXBib, and at a reduced pressure. Michelin say that the reduction in pressure lessens the stress into the structure of the trailer, reducing mechanical strain and wear. The manufacturer claims the TrailXBib’s VF casing and a deeper, specially designed tread offers a significant improvement in tyre life compared to its CargoXBib range.

The tyres are also fully compatible with Central Tyre Inflation Systems (CTIS).

The seven new sizes are:

VF 500/60 R22.5 160D.

VF 600/50 R22.5 164D.

VF 710/45 R22.5 170D.

VF 600/55 R26.5 170D.

VF 710/50 R26.5 176D.

VF 650/65 R30.5 181D.

VF 750/60 R30.5 187D.

They are now available on both the original equipment and replacement markets.

They join the two original sizes of tyre launched last year – the VF 560/60 R22.5 166D and the VF 650/55 R26.5 174D.