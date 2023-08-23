Michelin has expanded its Crossgrip all-season tyre range with two new sizes, namely 400/70 R20 and 480/80 R26.

The tyre manufacturer says the Crossgrip range is designed for use all year on roads, grass and snow.

It says the new sizes are suitable for a wide range of applications, such as industrial, agricultural or handling equipment, while being particularly suited to mini loaders, forklifts and tractors up to 200hp.

Michelin has said the Crossgrip features treads with deep grooves and a new rubber compound that enables performance regardless of the weather conditions.

The two new sizes bring the Crossgrip range to a total of 15 tyre sizes.

Michelin added that the radial structure gives this tyre maximum manoeuvrability on hard surfaces and at high speeds.

