The new sizes include IF 380/90 R46 165A8/165B, IF 320/90 R54 159A8/159B and IF 320/90 R50 158A8/158B sizes.

Designed for use on self-propelled and trailed sprayers, and on low to medium horsepower row crop tractors from 70 to 180hp, the AgriBib Row Crop IF was launched earlier this year initially in IF 380/90 R50 167A8/167B and IF 320/85 R38 151A8/151B fitments. Now, farmers and contractors can now also choose the tyres in IF 380/90 R46 165A8/165B, IF 320/90 R54 159A8/159B and IF 320/90 R50 158A8/158B sizes.

Commenting, Gordon Brookes, Michelin’s customer engineering support manager, said: “Today’s sprayers have larger and larger tanks to increase productivity and reduce the number of trips a farmer has to make to refill.

“To adapt to this new trend, we have developed the Michelin AgriBib Row Crop IF range which allows a heavier load capacity to be carried at the same pressure compared to a standard tyre, while having more lugs on the ground and improving traction in muddy conditions.

“When these tyres are used on tractors which do not need an increase in load, the farmer can also work at a lower pressure due to the IF standard, resulting in reduced soil compaction.”