Designed for self-propelled sprayers, it is the first very low-pressure flotation tyre in the Michelin SprayBib CFO range.

Following the launch of the Michelin SprayBib cyclical field operation (CFO) in 2022, a new dimension has now been added to the range, namely the Michelin SprayBib CFO VF 710/60 R46.

Designed for self-propelled sprayers, it is the first very-low-pressure flotation tyre in the Michelin SprayBib CFO range.

The manufacturer says this 2.05m-diameter tyre helps protect the soil and provide good stability to sprayers with large-capacity tanks.

Increased load capacity

The SprayBib CFO range increases load capacity by up to 14% in comparison with a non-CFO tyre, during cyclic operations in the fields at speeds up to 30km/h.

Michelin says the development of a new casing allows the load per axle to be increased to 1.3 metric tonnes (depending on the tyre dimension).

Developed for use in the fields at lower inflation pressures, the optimised footprint of the SprayBib CFO tyre allows for up to 20% more traction than the firm's standard SprayBib tyre.

The speed capacity is also increased, with the introduction of speed index E in some dimensions (up to 70km/h).

Thanks to a new tread pattern, with lugs that are wider and more numerous than on the standard tyre, the SprayBib CFO range also boasts a longer lifespan.

Advanced design

An advanced casing design, which combines the very high flexion (VF) and CFO standards (increased cyclic loads by 13.5% at 30km/h), means the inflation pressure for the SprayBib CFO can be lowered to 0.7 bar for cyclic use in the fields to reduce soil compaction.

For small sprayers, the minimum inflation pressure is now 0.8 bar, as opposed to the 1.8 bar for the first generation of Michelin SprayBib tyres (depending on the dimension).

Due to its ability to operate at a low pressure, which is up to 0.7 bar less than its predecessor, and its VF casing design (with +40% more load capacity), Michelin say the SprayBib CFO can also minimise the vibrations passed along to the driver.

Now available

The new Michelin SprayBib CFO VF 710/60 R46 is available at Michelin dealers and will also be an OEM fitting on AGCO, CNH and John Deere machines.

Gordon Brookes from Michelin says: “This is the first flotation tyre in the new SprayBib CFO range. It was developed to meet the requirements of equipment users and manufacturers.

"Their desire was especially warranted as some constructors had already tested prototypes of these tyres on their machines with a view to homologating these as OEM fittings.”