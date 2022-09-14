After almost 10 years of working out of its second depot in Ashbourne, well-known Case IH dealership Mid Louth Garage has announced it will be closing its doors there on Friday 23 September 2022.

The dealer explained that it plans to carry out all work at its main headquarters in Ardee to better utilise its resources. Although this may be a disappointment to some, it said it endeavours to improve its service to all its customers.

“We have purchased additional land at our main depot in Ardee which allows us to expand our workshop to handle the Ashbourne depot workload. Along with our already fully kitted-out service vans, we have also added an extra service van and service engineer to look after our existing and potential new customers. They will have all the tools available to them to carry out services, etc – that is if the job is too big to do remotely. We also have a rigid and an artic lorry – both with winches – if something needs to be transported to Ardee,” explained the company.

The dealer said it will be covering the same area for the same brands, just now from one depot. Meanwhile, most of its fast-moving seasonal parts stock such as plough and hedge cutter spares have already been moved to its Ardee branch. It thanked its customers for the support in Ashbourne over the years.