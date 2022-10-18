Based outside Trillick, Co Tyrone, near the village of Kilskeery, Derek and John Edgar are the father and son duo behind the Gargadis Holestein Fresian dairy herd. Five years ago, the farm’s JCB TM200 was upgraded for a new Schaffer 6680 T telescopic pivot steer loader.

Up until 2017 the Edgars had owned three JCB pivot steers over the years including a 409 and 407 model prior to the more recent TM200.

After almost a decade of use on the farm and workload increasing as result of growing cow numbers, the time had come to upgrade the TM200.

Today, the father and son team milk 110 autumn-calving pedigree Holstein cows under the Gargadis herd prefix. “Autumn calving has worked well for us. It allows us to take benefit of the winter bonuses. Cows peak again then when the grazing season starts,” Derek said.

The loader is seated on HD eight stud Spicer axles with self-locking differentials.

Given the workload, a loader is a key tool on the farm, especially during the winter – feeding/pushing silage, cleaning out sheds and feeding meal. “It’s a machine that’s used every day all winter and most of the summer so it needs to be reliable and up to the job,” Derek said.

Why Schaffer?

Keen not to buy another man’s trouble on the secondhand market, they looked into the option of buying a new loader.

Now five years into ownership, the loader has 2,600 hours clocked up, averaging 500 hours annually.

Derek said: “We always liked the pivot steer concept for its manoeuvrability and therefore wanted to stay with it. We came across a number of machines but in the end it really boiled down to two brands – Schaffer and Weidemann. Both were great machines, although Weidemann didn’t seem as common back then as they are now.

“Buying new, we wanted a strongly built machine that was going to last. After taking demonstration of the 6680 T Schaffer it was hard to look beyond it. The build strength around the boom and pivot stood out.”

Boom and headtsock strength were major selling points for the Edgars.

Happy with the deal he was getting from local dealer at the time Howard Fulton Tractors (now the Irish importer) a new 6680 T arrived in December 2017.

“We had no need for a larger model, the yard and centre passage were more confined then too which would have left anything larger hard worked.”

Engine and transmission

The 6680 T is fitted with a 75hp (55kW) four-cylinder Deutz engine. So far, power has been plentiful for the Edgars. “In all of the years and after clocking 2,600 hours I don’t think we’ve once been beat for power. We certainly couldn’t describe it has hard on fuel either,” Derek said.

The strong centre pivot reassured Derek.

Powering the front and rear axles is a hydrostatic transmission. John explained it offers two ranges – low and high – with a maximum speed of 20km/h, which both agree is plenty around the yard but a little on the slow side beyond the yard. Both the front and rear Spicer axles are eight-stud and feature self-locking differentials. The loader is shod on 500/45 R20 tyres, which the lads feel add to the stability of the machine.

Cab and controls

The Edgars agreed that the cab is spacious and well thought out ergonomically. Visibility too was described as good and a big improvement from their previous machines which was to be expected given age differences. Both doors open back 180° and latch to the side of the bonnet. Derek said a quick-release button in the cab would have been a good feature to release the doors, saving him having to reach around behind himself or leave the seat to close either door.

Control layout in the cab is simple, the majority of which are on the joystick.

The duo regard the control layout as simple and effective. Derek said the additional door latch which latches the door open just slightly is a good feature to help reduce window mist during the winter and allow air into the cab. The only other minor fault they have inside the cab is the flimsy rear window latch which happened to break one day the window was open.

Hydraulics

The 6680 T features the optional hydraulic pump which offers a flow rate of 88/min. Derek and John cannot fault the hydraulic performance. It has rated lift capacity of 3,100kg and a straight tipping load of 3,820kg. They noted how it handles their 5ft 7in SlurryKat shear grab at ease.

The additional latch is a simple feature allowing the door to stay open for air flow.

“The loader has boom suspension which makes a difference when in use. It can be turned on or off depending on the job. Another feature we like is the pressure relief button inside the cab to de-pressurise the hydraulic couplings,” Derek added. The loader is also piped with a free flow return hydraulic line should the Edgars need it.

“We have clocked up 2,600 hours, averaging around 500 hours a year. Around 90% of its use has been yard work, feeding and pushing silage, loading fertiliser or using the bucket to clear out dry bedded sheds. It’s been out in the fields once or twice too during summer filling drains with stone.

Derek Edgar, Trillick, Co Tyrone.

“We were originally sold on its strength and reliability having spoken to a few customers before it was bought. These qualities have certainly been apparent throughout our ownership so far. While it’s the perfect size for the farm, a slightly larger machine might feel more stable especially on side slopes.

“Overall, neither of us can fault it. We’re happy with its performance and reliability. It’s a machine once used to we simply couldn’t do without on the farm,” the duo said.

Since the Edgars purchased their machine, Schaffer has facelifted the range which looks more modern and features a few minor updates.

Engine: Deutz 2.9l four-cylinder.

Horsepower: 75hp (55kW).

Transmission: Dual range hydrostatic.

Travel speed: 20km/h.

Hydraulics: 76l/min standard (88l/min and 104l/min optional).

Weight: 5,300kg.

Lift capacity: 3,100kg.

Max reach: 4.95m

Tyres: 500/45 R20.