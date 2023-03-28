Midland Vet, the Offaly-based agricultural merchant group, is holding an information open day for dairy farmers and clients at its Tullamore premises on Wednesday 29 March.

The information day aims to upskill dairy farmers on a number of products and areas ahead of the grazing season.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Midland vet’s Ollie Ryan said: “We are fortunate to have built a loyal customer base over the past 26 years and it’s great to be able to give something back every now and again.

Busy time

"We know spring is a busy time for farmers, but it’s also an important chance to talk to a lot of our suppliers with any questions that farmers have.”

A number of specialists from some of Ireland's leading agricultural services companies will be in attendance to answer any questions that farmers may have.

They will cover topics such as dairy equipment, hygiene, animal medicine, grassland and fencing.

Companies in attendance:

Biocel (dairy detergent and hygiene specialists).

Stradbally Farm Services (fencing supplies).

Germinal Seeds (grassland and forage).

Allen Nutrition (animal nutrition and minerals).

Acravet (veterinary medicines).

FTS Dairy Services (robot/slurry separator demo).

Ryan said: “All of our suppliers will be here for any questions that farmers may have.

"We will also have promotions on all day and refreshments will be on site. The weather is forecast to be poor, but we’ll have everybody covered at the event.”

The event takes place from 12pm-4pm at Midland Vet in Tullamore (R35PX92).