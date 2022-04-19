The 2019 Fendt 718 has just 2,200 hours on its clock and remains under warranty.

This Saturday, Hennessy Auctioneers will hold its monthly online machinery auction at the old mart in Portlaoise (Eircode: R32 WT10). With over 400 lots up for grabs on the day, the auction will begin at 10.30am sharp via the LSL platform.

Lots catalogued so far include a selection of used farm machinery, tools as well as plant and livestock equipment. Among these are a number of special dispersal lots including a 2019 Fendt 718 with only 2,200 hours on the clock which remains under warranty and a 2019 Teagle Titan 10t rear discharge spreader, both of which are from the same owner due to a business restructure.

This 2019 Teagle Titan 10t rear discharge spreader will go under the hammer.

This McHale Fusion 3 baler has a bale count of 52,000 bales.

This 2003 Broughan 26ft tandem axle livestock trailer is complete with a dividing gate and slurry tank.

This Pottinger Alpha Motion front mower is described as immaculate.

This Atalas 75 pivot steer loader is offered with a bucket and pallet forks. Th

This 1988 Massey Ferguson 390 2wd with only 2,200 genuine hours on its clock is fitted with a Quicke Powwer loader.

This Lely Splendimo 360 12ft disc mower is set to be sold.

Catalogue

Both registration and the sale catalogue are now available on LSL App. A €250 refundable deposit must be paid in order to bid.

Viewing remains open for the rest of the week from 9am to 5pm as well Saturday, the day of the sale, from 8am.