This 2022 26ft Broughan tandem-axle cattle trailer is fitted with high-speed axles, air/hydraulic brakes and a dividing gate.

Hennessy Auctioneers will host its June online machinery auction this Saturday 18 June.

This month’s auction will mark the firm’s first auction at its new larger premises next door, the old Portlaoise Equestrian Centre (R32 HY05).

The auction commences at 10.30am sharp and will be held on the Livestock Live (LSL) platform.

According to Hennessy, over 450 lots are currently booked in ahead of the sale, a number of which are part of special dispersal sales.

Gates are open for viewing for the remainder of the week from 9am to 6pm as well as Saturday morning from 8am.

The highlights

Highlight lots so far include a lightly used 2022 Broughan 26ft tandem-axle cattle trailer, Kuhn GMD 280 9ft disc mower having completed five seasons, 2018 Caterpillar 2.7t mini digger which is fully serviced with 1,300 hours on the clock, and a Kverneland ED85 four furrow reversible vari width plough.

A 2012 Landini 5-115H and front loader with 4,700 hours, 16t NC dump trailer, restored Massey Ferguson 135 (square axle) and a 1998 New Holland TS100 4wd with 7,800 hours are also catalogued for the sale.

The full catalogue can be viewed on the LSL app while bidders can register by paying a €250 refundable deposit. More photos and information can be found on Hennessy Auctioneers' Facebook page.

Commission will be charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

This tidy 9ft Kuhn GMD 280 disc mower is in very good condition.

This restored Massey Ferguson 135 will also be included in the sale.

This 1998 New Holland TS100 4wd tractor has around 7,800 hours on the clock.

This 2012 Landini 5-115H is c/w Power Loader and approximately 4700 hours on the clock.

This 2018 Caterpillar 2.7t digger comes fully serviced with just 1,300 hours on its clock.

This Kverneland ED85 four-furrow Vari Width reversible plough is in good genuine condition.

This 16t NC dumper will be up for grabs.

This SlurryKat 1000m reeler is also for sale.