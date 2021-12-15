Hennessy Auctioneers will host its final online machinery auction of the year on Saturday 18 December at the old mart in Portlaoise (Eircode: R32 WT10).

With up to 400 lots expected, the auction will begin at 11am on the LSL app. As usual, lots will comprise of tractors, farm machinery, tools plant and livestock equipment.

Viewing remains open this Friday from 9am to 5pm and on Saturday, the morning of the auction, from 8am.

Both the catalogue and registration are now available on the LSL App. Interested parties must pay the refundable €250 deposit upfront to bid.

All COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed while on site.

2002 Landini Legend 130 with 9,000 hours.

As new Rainbow postdriver.

2001 John Deere 6210 4WD (6,000 hours) and Quicke Q960 loader.

Lemken EurOpal-7 four furrow reversible plough.

John Deere 2140 4WD.