A status orange high temperature weather warning will remain in place in counties Cavan, Leitrim, Longford, Monaghan, Roscommon, and Westmeath until 9am Saturday morning.

Met Éireann forecasts indicate that these six counties will have maximum daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C as lowest nightly temperatures are not expected to drop below 20°C.

All remaining counties have had a status yellow high temperature weather warning put in place until Saturday at 9am.

In these areas, maximum daily temperatures are set to reach between 27°C and 30°C and nighttime temperatures will not drop below 15°C to 19°C.

A status orange warning has been issued for UV radiation, meaning that there are high risks of burning and damage to unprotected skin from the sun.

Find the latest advice on skin protection when working outdoors here.