The Aurivo mart group held their annual Monaghan day of bull weanlings in Mohill mart, Co Leitrim, last Wednesday 8 February.

Over 450 weanlings went through the ring with a solid trade for good weanlings all through the day’s trading.

A number of northwest-based big finishers were active with hands waving, furrowed eyebrows and some raised voices being evident around the ring, always a good sign of the trade.

These finishers were especially active for anything north of 400kg destined for a short sharp finish by the middle of 2023.

There seems to be a lot of confidence around the beef trade until at least June in those circles and that confidence keeps the fingers wagging when the right one comes into the ring. Given Irish factories' aversion to bull beef, it is ironic that the majority of these buyers were solely finishing bulls in their finishing system.

Times have changed in the cattle-buying trade, with only about five or six serious buyers around the ring and another couple working online.

The majority of online activity came from live exporters with many of them not able to stick the heat generated by the lads around the ring.

That’s the way things are done now. One cattle buyer could be buying for a number of different jobs so the days of needing a packed ringside to generate a good cattle trade.

On the day 300 to 400kg weanlings ranged in price from €3 to €4/kg depending on weight and quality.

While heavier calves were more sought after, there were still some fancy prices for some top quality lots of light weanlings.

A March 2022-born shapely Charolais weanling weighing 295kg was knocked down at €1,100. Heavier calves in the 300 to 400kg bracket were hitting from €2.90-€3.80/kg with the golden Charolais weanling coming out on top in many cases.

A couple of choice Belgian Blues hit big money. A February 2022-born Belgian Blue weanling weighing 385kg sold for €1,480 (€3.84/kg).

Heavier bulls over 500kg were also in demand with up to €3.80/kg being paid for top bulls

Mohill mart manager Darragh Barden told the Irish Farmers Journal : “There was an exceptional demand for weanlings on the day with the heavy weanling being the most sought after by larger finishers.

"This part of the country has a big name for cattle with several generations of continental and I think the buyers see the value in that. We have farmers who would target their best cattle for our special Monaghan Day sales every year as they know that they attract the next customers.

Animals on offer: 450

Clearance rate: 99%

Top price: Top price went to a Limousin bull weanling weighing 535kg and selling for €2050 (€3.83/kg)