Good drying between the showers is expected over the coming days. \ Philip Doyle

Muggy conditions are expected over the coming days, according to Met Eireann’s latest weather report.

A very warm and moist airflow over the country is directed by low pressure to the northwest of Ireland.

Early on Thursday, there will be sunny spells and some scattered cloud, with just a few isolated showers, Met Éireann has said.

Warmest weather is expected away from the coasts, with highest temperatures of 19°C to 23°C.

Rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards to all areas overnight. It will be very mild, with temperatures of 13°C to 16°C and moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Very cloudy and muggy conditions will blanket the country on Friday. From early morning, it will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain, possibly heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures similar to Thursday of 19°C to 23°C, with mostly moderate southerly winds.

Into the evening, it is forecast to stay cloudy, with outbreaks of rain persisting through to nighttime.

With all the warm air over the country, it will remain mild overnight with lows of 15°C to 17°C to be expected.

Weekend weather

Met Éireann has forecast a cloudy start to Saturday, with a brisk southerly wind. Later in the morning, a cold front will approach from the west, increasing cloud across western counties.

Showers are expected to follow as the front passes over the country and the brisk southerly winds are forecast to turn westerly. Highest temperatures will range from 20°C to 25°C.

Cooler conditions are expected for Sunday and we could see some early morning cloud periods with some showers at times. Temperatures will reach highs of 15°C to 19°C.

The showers will gradually ease as we go through the afternoon and evening, with some isolated clear and dry spells developing by nighttime.

Highest rainfalls for the coming days of 27mm are expected to fall on Sunday in the west of the country.

Next week

It’s likely that the weather will stay unsettled through the first half of next week. Monday should be the driest of the days.

Spells of blustery winds and rain could fall on Tuesday, with more rain or showers expected for Wednesday as the low-pressure system slowly moves over the country.