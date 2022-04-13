Grass growth rates in April can be notoriously unpredictable. While the warmer temperatures and milder weather of the last few days was welcome, we’re not out of the woods yet, as temperatures are set to drop a bit again next week.

To be fair, most farms are in a good place and the only real consequence will be delayed closure of ground for silage, or having to go back in to graze a field you intended to close for silage or feeding a bit of extra meal for another week or so.

Looking at the predicted growth rates map, the average for the coming week is to be in or around 40kg/day, which is close to demand on most farms. Utilise as much grass as possible in this round.

Graze down tight to about 3cm or so if the weather allows. This has three benefits: firstly, the rotation length will be slower as the cows get longer out of each paddock. Secondly, they will increase their fibre intake when they graze tighter and finally, but by no means least, grass quality in the next rotation will be excellent if residuals are low now.

The south west coast has got much more rain than elsewhere over the last few days and ground conditions there are turning challenging on heavy farms, whereas they are more or less perfect elsewhere.

Cows graze with five mouths in wet weather so tread very carefully in such circumstances as the farm can go from having loads of grass to having very little grass.

To save fertiliser, many farmers have been spreading slurry after grazing in the first round. Just be conscious now that the time lag between grazing, and then spreading slurry and grazing again is getting shorter. You don’t want to be in a position whereby grass is slurry soiled in three weeks’ time.

Swardwatch

Growth rates are reasonably good but they could dip a bit if colder weather returns.

Spread fertiliser on grazing ground at a rate of 0.8 units of N per day, which is equivalent to spreading 17 units/acre after every 21 day round.

Where clover is present these rates can be cut to between zero and 50% depending on how much clover is present and how much trust you place in clover.

Dairy Farms

Brendan Horan – Teagasc Curtins, Co Cork

The figures are based on the multi-species treatment. We have an average farm cover of 679kg this week, growth of 29kg for the last week and demand of 37kg. Post grazing residuals have been 3.5 to 4.0cm for the last few days and concentrate is back to 1kg per cow.

We also removed the strip wires and are now grazing full 36 hour paddocks. We have 96% of the herd calved and we started the second round on Wednesday which had a pre-grazing yield of 1,200kg DM/ha. All paddocks will receive 30 units of protected urea this week bringing the total spread to date to 97kg N/ha including what’s in slurry.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha) 2.68

Growth Rate (kg/day) 6.79

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha) 2.68

Yield (l/cow/day) 23

Fat % 4.81

Protein % 3.67

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2

Supplement Fed (kg/cow/day) 1

Patrick O’Neill – Mostrim, Co Longford

We started the second rotation on Tuesday and pre-grazing yield is around 1,200kg/ha and we grew 26kg for the last week but with softer and milder weather this week I’d say we’re growing a lot more.

All ground in the first rotation was grazed which is good, as we’d normally be skipping paddocks for bales that we just couldn’t get to.

I’ve 58 units/acre of nitrogen out to date, with 40 units of this being urea and the remainder in the form of slurry as we’ve been following the cows after grazing with the dribble bar. Cows are milking reasonably well but we’re trying to breed more solids into the herd.

Stocking Rate (cows/ha) 2.95

Growth Rate (kg/day) 26

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha) 645

Yield (l/cow/day) 28

Fat % 4.0

Protein % 3.35

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.12

Supplement Fed (kg/cow/day) 4

Gordon Swanton – Carraigbyrne, Co Wexford

We are three weeks in to our second rotation and cows are cleaning out paddocks well. There is one strong 1,900kg cover paddock left to graze and then we are back to 1,500-1,600kg covers.

Cover per cow is running at 208kg/DM which is about 20kg more than we’d like, but all silage ground is now taken out and ground for reseeding is coming out this week which should help.

Clover is going in with the reseeds and the plan is not to spread any chemical nitrogen after sowing. I have 30 acres of red clover going in to silage swards this week too. Soil fertility and pH on farm is very good which is showing in our growth rate.

Stocking rate (cows/ha) 4.05

Growth rate (kg/day) 72

Average farm cover (kg/ha) 825

Yield (l/cow) 27

Fat % 4.6

Protein % 3.76

Milk solids (kg/cow) 2.33

Supplement fed (kg/cow/day) 3

Beef Farms

Willie Treacy – Hackballscross, Co Louth

The last few days have been much milder and you can see grass starting to kick on. It is all needed, as things have been quite difficult up until now.

I still have a batch of in-calf heifers in the shed. I will hold off turning them out until I am sure growth has increased sufficiently. I am quite well stocked, so there is a big demand for grass.

Slurry is going out on silage ground this week. Between 2,000gal/acre and 3,000gal/acre is being spread depending on soil test results. We also spread 150t lime on the grazing ground a few weeks ago based on the results of a soil test. It had only been two years since we tested but I was surprised at how much the pH of ground has changed in that timeframe.

System Suckler to beef

Soil type Free draining

Farm cover (kg DM/ha) 1,188

Growth (kg DM/ha/day) 37

Demand (kg DM/ha/day) 65

Diarmuid Murray – Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon

The beef cattle are on the first rotation and grazing some heavy covers that built up over winter. We weighed stock at turnout two weeks ago and the Angus heifers were averaging 362kg while the bullocks were over 375kg, having done 0.9kg/day over the winter period on 72% DMD silage plus 2kg of concentrate.

I am happy with performance over winter and stock are ahead of the same time last year. Hopefully we can carry this through and increase the average carcase weight at slaughter in autumn.

I spread 25 units/acre of nitrogen on ground that has been grazed. As we are grazing heavier covers, I am worried about regrowth and running short of grass in two to three weeks’ time.

System: Dairy calf to beef

Soil type Mostly dry

Farm cover (kg DM/ha): 896

Growth (kg DM/ha/day): 11

Demand (kg DM/ha/day): 31

Declan Marren – THRIVE Farm, Co Tipperary

First cut silage ground is now closed, as well as a couple of paddocks that were not grazed this spring which will be taken for an early cut of silage in a few weeks’ time.

The majority of silage ground was grazed this spring, as decent growth over winter meant covers were too heavy to close for silage without grazing.

Yearling stock are finishing the first rotation of the grazing ground. Paddocks that were grazed first now have covers of around 1,000-1,100kgDM/ha. This year’s calves are now purchased, with almost 150 currently being reared.

The oldest batches are now on once-a-day feeding and have access to a paddock around the yard when weather conditions allow.

System: Dairy calf to beef

Soil type: Mostly dry

Farm cover (kg DM/ha) 1,038

Growth (kg DM/ha/day) 23

Demand (kg DM/ha/day) 32