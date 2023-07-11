Bulk milk imports from Northern Ireland to Ireland for processing remained steady in 2022 at 740m litres, the National Milk Agency report for 2022 shows.

The imports were equivalent to 8% of domestic supplies and to 29% of Northern Ireland’s milk supplies in 2022.

The majority of this milk, some 683m litres, was for processing into manufactured dairy products, while the remaining 8% of bulk imports (57m litres) were for liquid consumption.

Packaged milk imports from Northern Ireland were estimated at 99m litres, the same as the previous year.

Total milk imports for liquid consumption in consumer packs and in bulk for processing in the State for liquid consumption amounted to 156m litres in 2022, a decrease of 1m litres or 1%.