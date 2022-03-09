The campagin aims to ensure farmers know there is always someone willing to listen.

The Samaritans’ helpline will be displayed on milk lorries and agri-feed trucks travelling around the country, in a campaign to support farmers’ mental health needs.

The Samaritans’ freephone number 116 123 will appear on approximately 500 vehicles owned by some of the country’s largest co-ops.

The campaign has been spearheaded by the Irish dairy sector and is being supported by Arrabawn, Aurivo, Carbery (including Drinagh, Bandon, Lisavaird and Barryroe co-ops), Dairygold, Glanbia, Kerry, Lakeland, North Cork, Ornua (Kerrygold) and Tipperary.

If even one person who sees a sign makes a call for help, we know we will have made a difference

Conor Ryan, Dairy Industry Ireland chair and chief executive of Arrabawn Co-Op, said:

“Our vehicles travel more than 50m kilometres across the country every year, especially over the summer months, visiting some of the most rural areas in Ireland.

“If even one person who sees a sign makes a call for help, we know we will have made a difference,” he said.

‘A united voice’

The campaign was launched at Peter and Paula Hynes’ dairy farm in Aherla, Co Cork on Tuesday 8 March.

Peter has spoken openly about his own mental health, adding that “farming is a demanding and tough occupation for some.

“Ensuring we highlight the importance of reaching out for support in times of crisis is crucial and the greatest way to reduce stigma around mental health and suicide is through a united voice.”

Peter said that the scale of this message and the collaboration between Samaritans Ireland and the Irish dairy industry is “truly inspiring.”

We are delighted to have the support of the dairy co-operatives for this campaign

This, he said, will ensure rural Ireland knows there is always someone willing to listen.

Most at risk

Samaritans deputy regional director, Aileen Spitere, said the initiative will target those who are often most at risk of loneliness and isolation, those who have family, work or financial worries, have mental health problems, or feel suicidal.

“We are delighted to have the support of the dairy co-operatives for this campaign, not just to reach dairy farmers, but anyone living, working or driving in rural areas who may see our helpline number on a vehicle,” she said.