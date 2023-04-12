Milk processors in Britain have cut base prices for May.

With local milk processors due to set base prices for March over the coming days, dairy processors in Britain continue to apply price cuts into May when production reaches peak supply.

Muller cut its base by 1.5p/l for April with a further 2.5p/l correction for May bringing its standard litre to a 40p/l base for milk supplied at 4% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This base includes a 1p/l premium under its Advantage incentive where farmers must meet certain environmental requirements.

Glanbia Cheese will replicate the 4.5p/l cut it applied in April, with the same reduction in May, bringing its manufacturing litre to a 34p/l base for milk supplied at 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein.

Dutch auction

Meanwhile, butter fell by €100/t at the weekly Dutch Dairy Board auction with prices settling at €4,600. Butter has now fallen in four of the last six weeks, with prices down €2,600/t on the same period last year.

Skim milk powder fell for the fifth consecutive week, dropping €50 to €2,300 and is now trending lower than the equivalent value back in April 2022 and 2021.

Prices for whole milk powder held firm at €3,350/t, but this is €2,000/t below the corresponding price 12 months ago.

