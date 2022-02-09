The latest milk price indicator (MPI) published by the UFU has increased by 0.95p to 42.08p/l, reflecting the ongoing positive trends within dairy commodity markets.

Allowing for a conservative deduction of 3p/l to 4p/l to cover transport and processing costs, the MPI points to a farmgate milk price in the region of 38p to 39p/l though the spring period.

While this would be an unprecedented milk price for NI, it will be offset by the significant increase in production costs as a direct result of higher input costs.

The current MPI is 12p/l above the corresponding value for the same month last year, and would be marginally higher but for sterling strengthening in value against the euro in recent weeks.

Read more

Calf price update: early season price volatility evident