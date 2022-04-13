The latest milk price indicator (MPI) published by the Ulster Farmers Union has increased by almost 2p to 49.08p/l.
Allowing for transport costs, higher energy prices and a processor margin, the MPI points to a milk price in the region of 44p/l in early summer.
The latest increase means the MPI is currently 10p/l above its value at the beginning of the year and almost 17p/l above its corresponding value last April.
The price lift comes on the back of significant increases in butter and milk powder at last week’s Dutch Dairy Board auction.
