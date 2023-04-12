Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin has warned that milk prices are not where they need to be. \ Donal O' Leary

An uptick in milk price will not come in time for peak lactation, according to Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin.

Bergin said this is “really the issue” for the co-op and its farmers, suggesting it is now a question of what will happen in quarter four of the year.

While refusing to pre-empt any further reduction in Tirlán’s milk price, he said the “trend is set for the main season and that’s the big challenge”.

Bergin was speaking at the formal opening of the co-op’s new headquarters at the Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny.

“Sadly, we’re not where we need to be in terms of milk price and we’ll monitor that over the next couple of months.

“Markets are fragile and they’re still not going in the right direction and we’d have hoped they would have stabilised but sadly they haven’t,” he said. The Tirlán boss described the latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index and Ornua guidelines as “very disappointing”.

“Certain products are at a price now where you would hope that demand would pick up. It’s an issue of affordability in Africa and the Middle East, in particular, and then in some other retail markets as well,” he said.

Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) director Conor Mulvihill agreed that milk price is “absolutely” a concern, at 40% below last September’s peak, but was more optimistic in his outlook.

“Futures markets are indicating an uptick now. I know GDT was pretty bad this week but the long-term futures markets, the likes of your StoneX, they’re saying there’s a bottom being hit so we’re hoping to see improvements soon,” he said.