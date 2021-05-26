Where the rubber hits the road is on milk price for dairy farmers in north Cork, not car park spaces.

My 'Deep Throat' in north Cork was on the phone and he wasn’t at all happy with Boherbue and the milk price it has paid for the last number of months.

Boherbue supplies Cadbury in Rathmore for making chocolate and, while chocolate sales are flying, it looks like Boherbue milk is falling out of favour with Cadbury.

If there is no home for the Boherbue milk in Cadbury in Rathmore, seemingly it goes to North Cork Co-op, and if there is no room for it in Kanturk, it goes to Carbery in west Cork.

While the milk is going around the county looking for a home, I’m told Boherbue is investing in a new car park.

There is at least one unhappy dairy farmer not enthusiastic about investing in tarmac and rubber for the lorry tyres. Interestingly, North Cork also processes some milk for Strathroy that originates in Wexford. Local rivalry is always the fiercest.

Closer to Cork city, I see dairy farmers Cyril Draper, Vanessa O’Connor and Glenn Forde have all signed up to the Bandon board of directors recently.

