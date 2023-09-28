Milk prices not sustainable – UFU

The chair of the UFU dairy committee, Kenny Hawkes, has said it is not sustainable for dairy farmers to be operating below costs of production while others along the supply chain continue to make money.

“It’s utterly disheartening to once again, have to call out the failing dynamics within our food supply system,” said Hawkes, who added that if the situation continues, farmers will be put out of business.

In August 2023, the milk base price average was 28.47p/l, but to break even, farmers needed to be receiving at least 35p/l to 36p/l, maintained Hawkes. He also pointed out that NI prices are the third lowest in Europe, just ahead of Latvia and Lithuania, 7.62p/litre behind the European average and 4p/l behind Britain.

“We need our fair share of the bottle. It’s the only way to sustain our NI dairy industry,” concluded Hawkes.

Smith takes reins at the LMC

Colin Smith has taken over as interim chief executive of the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), having previously served as industry development manager under former CEO Ian Stevenson.

Stevenson was recently appointed as the chief executive of the Dairy Council for NI, replacing Dr Mike Johnston who is retiring from that role.

The new interim LMC chief was appointed by the sole remaining member of the LMC board, Joe Stewart, after the terms of former chairman Gerard McGivern and three board members ran out on 6 June 2023.

As a non-departmental public body sponsored by DAERA, it is up to the Department to put the LMC board in place, although that process has stalled as it ultimately requires ministerial sign-off.

