Aurivo Co-op in the West moved up 0.75c/l to take them close to 34.4c/l ex VAT at base solids. Dairygold Co-op also lifted milk price 0.75c/l to take them to near 35c/l ex VAT at base solids.

The West Cork co-ops also decided to lift milk price 1c/l to bring them near 34.6c/l excluding VAT at base solids.

Last week Lakeland (35.5), Glanbia (34.65), and Kerry (34.1) announced September milk price lifts of 1c/l.

Next week, we’ll publish the September monthly milk league to show a fair comparison for all once milk statements have arrived to farmers.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will officially open Tipperary Co-op’s new milk dryer on Friday. The co-op has spent almost €40m on the dryer and association works. Milk suppliers will be given a tour of the plan throughout the week.