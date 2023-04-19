Processors have announced the prices they will pay farmers for their March milk. \ Philip Doyle.

Milk prices are hovering around the 40c/l mark for March supplies, with cuts of approximately 4c/l to February’s price seen across the board.

Kerry Group has hit the bottom of the milk price table at 38.1c/l excluding VAT at 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

The price represents a near 4c/l drop on the 41.9c/l Kerry Group suppliers received for their February milk.

Carbery tops the table so far with its March milk price of 42.32c/l, excluding VAT, with Arrabawn Co-op back slightly at 42.08c/l.

Tirlán has announced it will pay farmers 41.98c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, down nearly 5c/l on the 46.74c/l paid for February’s milk.

Lakeland Dairies chopped a further 4c/l off its milk price for March supplies to 40.81c/l excluding VAT for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This is down from the 44.61c/l it paid for February milk.

Dairygold’s March milk price is 40c/l, excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The price also represents a near 4c/l cut on the 43.8c/l received by suppliers to the co-op for their February milk.

Dale Farm top-up

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland dairy co-op Dale Farm has confirmed it is making a 13th payment on all litres supplied by members from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.

The top-up of 0.5p/l is effectively worth £5,000 (€5,680) to a 1m litre-supplier to the co-op, and will be included with the March milk cheque.

At the start of 2023, both Lakeland and Tirlán made a similar payment of 0.5p/l to suppliers in the north, on all litres produced in 2022.

Read more

Dairygold latest co-op to cut March milk price

Lakeland Dairies chops milk price again