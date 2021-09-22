Dairy farmers in Northern Ireland will welcome confirmation of winter bonus payments on milk supplies.

Milk processors in NI have confirmed they will replicate their customary winter bonus payments which apply from October onwards.

Dale Farm and Glanbia Cheese will again pay 2p/l on eligible litres during October, November and December.

For a 1m litre supplier producing 72,968 litres in October, rising to 75,125 and 79,265 litres in November and December, the winter bonus is worth £4,547 on 100% of the outlined monthly supply.

However, milk committed under the Dale Farm fixed price scheme does not qualify for the winter bonus payment.

Lakeland

Lakeland Dairies will again pay 3p/l in November and December, worth £4,633 on 100% of the outlined monthly volumes.

Again, milk committed under Lakeland fixed-price schemes is not eligible.

Aurivo

Aurivo will pay 2p/l on monthly supply during October and November, reducing to 1p/l for December and January.

Assuming January supply is 83,872 litres, the winter bonus payment is worth a total of £4,593 on 100% of eligible milk for the four outlined months.

Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Ireland’s bonus is 1.5p/l payable during the four month period from November to February.

If February supply is assumed at 81,841 litres, the total winter bonus payment comes to £4,801.

While Glanbia Ireland has suppliers on fixed price schemes, all milk on these contracts receives the 1.5p/l winter bonus payment.

Strathroy

Strathroy Dairy pays a 1p/l bonus on all milk supplied during the five months from October to February. Based on the same outlined monthly volumes, the payment is worth £3,930.

