Milk processors in NI have confirmed they will replicate their customary winter bonus payments which apply from October onwards.
Dale Farm and Glanbia Cheese will again pay 2p/l on eligible litres during October, November and December.
For a 1m litre supplier producing 72,968 litres in October, rising to 75,125 and 79,265 litres in November and December, the winter bonus is worth £4,547 on 100% of the outlined monthly supply.
However, milk committed under the Dale Farm fixed price scheme does not qualify for the winter bonus payment.
Lakeland
Lakeland Dairies will again pay 3p/l in November and December, worth £4,633 on 100% of the outlined monthly volumes.
Again, milk committed under Lakeland fixed-price schemes is not eligible.
Aurivo
Aurivo will pay 2p/l on monthly supply during October and November, reducing to 1p/l for December and January.
Assuming January supply is 83,872 litres, the winter bonus payment is worth a total of £4,593 on 100% of eligible milk for the four outlined months.
Glanbia Ireland
Glanbia Ireland’s bonus is 1.5p/l payable during the four month period from November to February.
If February supply is assumed at 81,841 litres, the total winter bonus payment comes to £4,801.
While Glanbia Ireland has suppliers on fixed price schemes, all milk on these contracts receives the 1.5p/l winter bonus payment.
Strathroy
Strathroy Dairy pays a 1p/l bonus on all milk supplied during the five months from October to February. Based on the same outlined monthly volumes, the payment is worth £3,930.
