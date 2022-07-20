For the average 500,000l milk supplier, a base milk price of 52c/l would net them a June milk cheque of €40,000.

June milk prices have topped 52c/l, excluding VAT.

Dairygold increased its milk price to 52.6c/l, excluding VAT, a 2.5c/l increase on the May milk league price.

“The society recognises the significant increases in input costs to suppliers in the year and will continue to maximise the value of milk returns to address this challenge,” a Dairygold spokesperson said.

Carbery lifted its milk price by 2c/l and, if replicated across the four west Cork co-ops, will result in a base price of 52.03c/l excluding VAT.

Glanbia suppliers will receive a base milk price of 52.20c/l for June, excluding VAT, but including its 5c/l agri-input support payment and the sustainability action payment of 0.47c/l.

Kerry Group will pay 50.71c/l, excluding VAT, for June supplies, a lift of almost 2c/l on May, while Lakeland Dairies will pay 52.22c/l for June, excluding VAT.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland will pay 44p/l for June.

Lakeland also announced it will pay farmers who are in fixed milk price contracts an 8c/l payment in the Republic and a 7p/l payment for farmers in Northern Ireland.

Carbery will also pay 2c/l for suppliers who are locked into fixed milk price contracts.

Average

For the average 500,000l milk supplier, a base milk price of 52c/l would net them a June milk cheque of €40,000. Cheques will be higher once bonuses and VAT are included.