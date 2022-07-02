Some 1.15bn litres of milk were supplied in May.

Milk intake by the country’s processors was down 2.4% for the peak supply month of May this year compared to the same month last year.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows that supply is estimated at 1.15bn litres for May 2022. This represents a 2.4% decrease on May 2021 when supply was 1.18bn litres.

Milk supply for the period January to May 2022 is also back slightly on the same time last year.

The data shows 3.56bn litres were supplied in the first five months of the year, a decrease of 38.8m litres (-1.1%) when compared to the corresponding period for 2021.

Trend

The drop in supply is in line with similar trends seen in April and March this year.

In April, Glanbia estimated that supply was back 3% compared to the same month in 2021 while Kerry Group said supply was back 2%.

The four west Cork co-ops were back between 2% and 4%, while Aurivo said supplies were back by 1% year-on-year.

Factors contributing to the decline in production include higher feed prices, coupled with higher fertiliser prices and availability.

An Irish Farmers Journal survey carried out in May found that just under one-third of dairy farmers planned on reducing cow numbers this year in response to the hike in input costs and potential fodder shortages in winter.