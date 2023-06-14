Milk processors maintain that supplies are generally holding, despite the warm weather and poor grass growth.

Milk supplies to the main dairy processors are currently holding up, despite the scorching temperatures of the last three weeks.

However, with grass growth collapsing in the southeast and east, milk supplies are coming under pressure.

A spokesperson for Tirlán said milk supply last week was 0.5% ahead of the same week last year, but that deliveries for the year-to-date were marginally down on 2022.

“Soil moisture deficits are having an impact on many farms now, with growth rates slowing down to well below normal levels,” he said.

“Some areas have received rainfall in recent days, but other regions have not,” the spokesman added.

Lakeland claimed that the better weather has had a “positive impact on milk supplies”.

A spokesperson admitted that “lighter soils may have been impacted somewhat” by the warm weather, but he contended that the recent rain meant drought was “unlikely to be a significant issue”.

It was a similar story in the southwest, where supplies to Kerry Group are holding steady. “We are not currently seeing a negative impact from the recent dry weather on our milk volumes,” a spokesperson said.

Although discussion groups in the south and east estimated that cows are back by between one litre and two litres per day, Joe Patton of Teagasc claimed that this was more a consequence of the tough spring than the recent warm weather.

He said there was generally ample grass supplies on farms, outside of the southeast, and that the real issue was grass quality.