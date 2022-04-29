The protein content in March milk supplied has increased slightly from 3.33% to 3.34% when compared with the same month last year, says the CSO.

Milk supply to Ireland’s creameries and pasteurisers from Irish dairy farms for March 2022 was 3.3% lower than the same month last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The total domestic milk intake by milk processors for March was an estimated 802.4m litres, down from 829.7m litres for March 2021.

The CSO has estimated the total domestic milk intake for the period January to March 2022 as 1,353m litres, a decrease of 11.2m, or 0.8% litres when compared to the corresponding period for 2021.

However, the March drop in milk supply is a reverse of the trends seen in February 2022, when milk supply was 4.3% higher than the same month in 2021.

Supply running behind

Therefore, the overall decline in milk supplied for the year so far has been largely created by the 3.3% drop in March. Milk intake for both January and February was up 3% overall when compared with the same two months in 2021.

That trend was not replicated across the EU, with German and French milk supplies down 1.3% and 0.1% respectively over January and February 2021, when compared with the same two months last year.

The fat content in the Irish milk supplied in March marginally increased at 4.35%, up from the 4.32% recorded in March 2021.

Similarly, the protein content in March milk supplied has increased slightly from 3.33% to 3.34% when compared with the same month last year.

