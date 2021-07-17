Extreme flooding in Germany this week will have an impact on milk supply in Europe.

So milk supply is up in the EU, but events in the last week could affect July supply.

In the last week, we have had dramatic floods in parts of Europe, with tragic consequences.

We understand this could also have consequences on German milk processing.

The west coast of the USA, where there are large milk-production units, is burning up and UK milk supply volumes are falling faster than they have fallen for the last number of years.

UK milk volumes

Reportedly, UK milk volumes in June were 1,295m litres, which is 14.13m litres and 1.10% more than last year.

However, volumes are falling off at a faster rate this year than at any time in the last five years, with a weekly drop-off between 8% and 9%.

Although not all of the figures have been confirmed yet, it looks as if EU milk volumes in May will be around 14,100m litres, which would be 280m litres, and up to 2%, more than last year.

That month was affected by drought. However, compared with more normal May volumes, this year looks like being 1.5% up.

Either way, it would be the highest level since early to mid-2020. If confirmed, it could take cumulative volumes to 66,335m litres, which would be on a par with last year:

Major drought

Meanwhile, in the US, a major drought in California - the US’s largest milk field - continues to bite.

Just under half of the US is now in drought. US milk supply experts are expecting some reductions in milk volumes as a result.

Closer to home, the recent rain has given a welcome boost to grass growth on most Irish farms.

While this weekend we are swamped in sunshine, in general you would not expect any negative consequences on July milk supply, with excellent grass growth rates on most Irish dairy farms at the moment.

Read more

Condition orange high fire risk warning now in place