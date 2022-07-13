The eyes of the farming world are on the Netherlands this week as protests strike a chord with many fearing food prices will rise further. Dairy farming is the big player in the Netherlands alongside horticulture.
Milk supply figures for the Netherlands shows growth of 1.5% for the first time in a long time for June 2022 compared to June 2021. Up to this there was a decline in milk produced. The increase is clearly as a result of much higher milk prices. The last time milk production showed growth was in November 2020.
