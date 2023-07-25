Aidan Brennan with Mary Anne Hurley from Munster Technological University, Sean McCarthy from Kerry Agribusiness and Flor, Katherine and Kevin O’Connor.

Flor, Catherine and Kevin O’Connor are milking 85 cows at Meenala, overlooking the town of Castleisland in Co Kerry.

Farming a total of 76ha between owned and leased land, there is 25ha in the milking block so it is stocked reasonably high at 3.4 cows/ha. They keep all the calves and either rear them as dairy replacements for their own use or for sale or sell the beef cattle before the second winter.

Last year, the herd of high-EBI Holstein Friesian cows delivered 465kg MS/cow but Flor says there was about 40kg MS/cow fed to calves.

Almost 1t of meal is fed annually and some zero grazing is carried out by a contractor in the back end to extend the grazing season by bringing back some grass from the outside blocks. The land is dry and free-draining with the farmyard at about 280ft above sea level but the back of the farm rises to over 600ft.

Cows grazing on the O'Connor farm.

A new 10-unit parlour was built in 2008 and hygiene is excellent with an average TBC of 5,000 and an average SCC of 123,000.

When cows are inside, the cubicle beds are limed twice per day and the cows are teat sprayed pre- and post-milking.

Kevin is responsible for grass measuring and he does a grass walk every five days.

The farm grew an impressive 14t DM/ha last year. Reseeding is a big focus on the farm with two paddocks reseeded every year. Clover has been sown with every reseed for the last number of years, but Kevin says success of clover has been mixed.

The cows have an EBI of €216 and it’s clear that all members of the O’Connor family are big into breeding.

Flor did the DIY AI course in 2003 and he says that triggered his interest in breeding. His ideal cow has a liveweight of about 600kg and produces over 500kg of milk solids and, of course, goes back in calf.

Calving interval is 367 days and 84% of the cows calved inside the first six weeks this year.

Flor says he dipped his toe in sexed semen last year using 10 straws but he was so happy with it that he used 40 straws this year between cows and heifers.

Heifers are given two rounds of AI before the stock bull is released to them.

The O’Connors are participating in the Kerry Evolve programme by using protected urea, low-protein dairy feeds and grass measuring.

All slurry is spread using low emissions slurry spreading with most of the tractor work carried out by contractors.

Farm facts

Flor, Katherine and Kevin O'Connor farm at Meenalaa, Castleisland, Co Kerry.

They milk 85 cows on a 25ha platform.

Cows delivered 465kg MS/cow in 2022.