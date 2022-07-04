Flavours of Fingal Show has grown from strength to strength in recent years and attracts massive crowds over the two-day event.

With livestock judging taking place on Saturday 2 July, the top spot on the day went to William Smith from Oldcastle, Co Meath, with his November 2021-born heifer Milbrook Sexy Spice sired by Ideal 23.

She fought off some stiff opposition to secure interbreed champion. If Sexy Spice is anything like her dam Naughty Spice or maternal granddam Ginger Spice, she will be no stranger to the show ring in the years ahead.

Reserve Limousin champion also went to William Smith, with his January-born heifer Milbrook Trudy.

Quicksilver, all-Ireland Country Crest calf champion, commercial champion, reserve interbreed champion. Gabriel Hoey of sponsors Country Crest, with James Kelly and Shane Giltinane.

It was a special day for breeder Shane Giltinane, who won the commercial calf class and later went on to win commercial champion, the all-Ireland Country Crest calf championship and reserve interbreed champion of the show with his heifer calf Quick Silver.

This January-born calf also comes from a line of champions, with her dam winning commercial champion at the National Charolais Show in 2016 and her granddam winning the same title in 2009.

Reserve champion in the all-Ireland Country Crest calf championship was also owned by Giltinane, with overall reserve champion in the commercial section going to Mark Smyth with his 16-month-old bullock sired by Anside Foreman.

In the Shorthorn ring, the young handler’s class was won by Katelyn Muldowney, Cullohill, Co Laois, who was exhibiting the yearling heifer Ballylehaun Fluffy 7th, sired by Gavan Summit.

This heifer was very successful throughout the day, going on to win her class and to be later tapped out as reserve Shorthorn champion.

The champion spot in the Shorthorn ring went to Martin Kelly and family with their yearling heifer Ricketstown Fantasy Rose, sired by their stock bull Hildaland Laird.

Fantasy Rose is no stranger to the show ring, having previously won the intermediate calf championship at the National Shorthorn Show last autumn.

This stylish lady later went on to win the Department of Agriculture traditional breeders' choice four- or five-star heifer class.

Second in this class were Eamon and John McKiernan from Monasterboice, Co Louth, and third went to James Muldowney, Cullohill, Co Laois.

Knockmountagh Unita - Angus champion, owned and exhibited by John McKiernan.

Angus champion was Knockmountagh Unita, a March 2021-born heifer out of Knockmountagh Millie, sired by Knockmountagh Poker, who now stands in AI for Eamon and John McKeirnan.

Reserve champion in this ring went to Clonmore Farm Lady Julie, an October 2021-born heifer sired by Coraghy Ronaldo.

Simmental champion Jennylyn Nora Jean for Lyndsey Behan, with handler Cian Martin and judges Paul and Kiernan Mullarkey.

Garrett and Lyndsey Behan snatched both champion and reserve in the Simmental ring, with Lyndsey’s September-born Jennalyn Nora Jean, a Manor Park Handsome daughter, taking the top spot on the day.

Standing in reserve was her stablemate Cloonagh La Belle Glam Posh, a September 2019 in-calf heifer also sired by Handsome.

In the Hereford ring, John Jones secured the the top spot with his August 2021-born bull Clonroe King, sired by Kye Harry, with reserve champion going to Eamonn and John McKiernan.

Conor Melvin with his Charolais champion Goodmoove Thor.

Charolais champion was awarded to local breeder Conor Melvin from Hollystown, Fingal, with his January-born bull Goodmoove Thor, sired by Hillvilla Nando, an Impecable son.

Reserve champion in the same section went to Niall Maguire and Simone McCabe with their November-born bull Rockvalley Stetson, sired by LZF.