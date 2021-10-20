Overall champion Blelack Prince Cartier W035 and reserve overall champion Blelack Kasper W044 exhibited by Graeme and Hayley Massie. \ MacGregor Photography

The United Auctions Stirling bull sales took place this week, again attracting a number of high five-figure prices throughout the few days of selling.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of this year’s sale was the inclusion of the famous Blelack Angus herd dispersal in its programme.

Having sold up the home farm, Graeme Massie and family saw the near-200-head herd disperse across the UK, Northern Ireland and even Spain.

Known for breaking records, having held the last two record-priced females for Angus in the UK, this sale was no exception.

The dispersal grossed over £1.1m (€1.305m), with the top lot being a cow-and-calf pair that sold for a combined figure of 62,000gns.

At 32,000gns was the three-year-old cow Blelack Princess Carina U902 which has already bred a five-figure son, despite her young age.

Sired by Oneills Black Bardolier, she goes back to Warrenho Emperor.

It was her May 2021-born heifer calf that then sold for 30,000gns. This young heifer was by stock sire Kilmaluag Eriskay. Securing both lots was the Alford family at Foxhill farm.

If this wasn’t impressive enough, to get to the over £1m gross figure, no less than 31 lots sold for £10,000 or more. These super stats mean that the average for the 181 animals sold came in at over £7,000.

Overall Angus champion Blelack Prince Cartier W035 who sold for 24,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Notable lots

A few other notable lots include Blelack Princess Caroline T867 which sold for 28,000gns. This Weeton Evolution daughter was again picked by Foxhill farm.

Her April-born heifer calf by Blelack Popeye then sold directly after her for 16,000gns. She was the pick of Owen Tunney.

Hitting a combined figure of 39,000gns was Blelack Blackbird U923 and her May-born heifer calf. This three-year-old cow was sired by Evolution and sold for 19,000gns to Harestone. Her calf, by Kilmaluag Eriskay, then sold for 20,000gns to Brockhurst farm.

Another cow-and-calf pair came in at 30,000gns. Dam of this pair was Blelack Eyrie R487 which sold for 20,000gns. This Warrenho Emperor-bred daughter goes back to the former record-priced cow Blelack Eyrie G197 which sold for 32,000gns in 2012.

Her April-born daughter by Kilmaluag Eriskay then sold for 10,000gns.

Harestone were back buying again when they secured the six-year-old in-calf cow Blelack Princess Carina R508 at 26,000gns.

This Warrenho Emperor daughter is out of a Blelack Equity daughter and already has a number of bulls in pedigree herds.

Blelack Bright Lad W025 who sold for 17,000gns. \ MacGregor Photgraphy

Tonley production sale

The Tonley herd also hosted a production sale of females, which resulted in one lot selling for 20,000gns.

This was paid for two-year-old Tonley Jester Eric daughter Tonley Princess V676. She was knocked down to the Newhouse herd.

The day ahead of the dispersal, the show of Angus bulls took place. With possibly a sign of what was to come, Blelack swept the board, claiming overall champion and reserve.

If that wasn’t enough, when it came to sale time, all four Blelack bulls hit five-figure sums to a top of 24,000gns.

Only one other Angus bull in the yard hit a five-figure price.

Leading the way was the overall champion Blelack Prince Cartier W035 which found a new home at Idvies.

This son of Blelack Dual Mine is out of a Weeton Evolution-bred dam and was described by Massie as one of the best bulls they ever produced.

Standing junior and reserve overall champion was Blelack Kasper W044. This bull was also sired by Dual Mine, this time going back to a Haymount Walarlo dam. He was knocked down at 11,000gns.

Securing the second-top price for the breed was Blelack Bright Lad W025, which hit the market at 17,000gns. Having stood second to the champion in his class, this Tonley Jester Eric son is out of a Blelack Evolution-bred dam.

Overall, the four Blelack bulls averaged £16,406, just shy of £10,000 higher than the overall breed average for the sale. In total, 68% of the bulls on offer found new homes.

Maraiscote Regie, overall Limousin champion and top price at 9,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Limousin

The Limousin breed saw a total of 44 bulls sell to represent a 77% clearance rate, with an average price of £5,085. This average is up over £400 on the year.

Continuing their super form from Carlisle, the Nimmo family’s Maraiscote herd took overall champion and top price.

Taking the championship was Maraiscote Regie, a son of Bassingfield Machoman out of a Goldies Comet-bred dam. He sold for 9,000gns.

A further four Limousin bulls sold for between 8,000gns and 8,500gns.

Salers and Shorthorn

Numbers for Salers and Shorthorn bulls were very small, but a good show of Shorthorn females garnered a lot of interest. In total, 46 females sold to average £3,262 and selling to a top of 11,000gns.

Lowther Crocus W9, which sold for 11,000gns.

Securing the top price was the 19-month-old heifer Lowther Crocus W9. This light roan heifer was by the 9,000gns Glenisla Lochan Dubh and was bred by the Lowther family.

Just behind this at 10,000gns was the female champion from the same stable, Lowther Lily W10. This Lowther Konan daughter was the pick of Mary Cormack.

As the Charolais and Simmental sales were still ongoing at the time of going to press, they will be online at www.farmersjournal.ie/pedigree and in next week’s paper.