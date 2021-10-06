Millions of euros in vital farm payments hinge on the outcome of Budget 2022 next week.

Over €630m in farm payments for schemes such as the ANC, GLAS, BDGP, Sheep Welfare Scheme and others will need to be rolled over into 2022 by the Government if farmers are to continue to receive these payments.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the BEEP-S scheme is in line to be rolled over, with a similar budget to this year of €40m. The average payment under this scheme was €1,700 last year, boosting beef farmer incomes.

This is the first year of a two-year CAP transition period and these schemes were rolled over for 2021

The rollover of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) is another scheme that farmers will be keeping an eye on next week.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is examining rolling over these schemes for 2022 and as many of these schemes are co-financed with EU and Irish money, the budget is where any funding will be allocated for next year.

Last year’s budget saw the introduction of the €10m Straw Incorporation Measure, with the Minister recently stating his intention at an Irish Farmers Journal webinar to continue the scheme next year.

The IFA has sought for these schemes to be rolled over to next year in its budget submission. It has sought €45m for BDGP, €80m for BEEP-S, €50m for the SWS and €300m for ANCs.