One of the machines exhibited by McHale Plant Sales was the Merlo P27.6 Top compact telehandler. The P27.6 Top is Merlo’s smallest offering within its Ag range.

IIt offers a 2.7t lift capacity and a 6m telescopic reach. In terms of overall dimensions, it is 1.8m high, 1.9m wide. Although a compact machine, it features the same size cab as its larger siblings.

The P27.6 Top is fitted with a 75hp Kohler engine (non AdBlue) and 95l/min gear type hydraulic pump. It also features a dual speed hydrostatic transmission from 0-40km/h.

In addition to constant 4WD, there are three steering modes: front wheels, front and rear wheels or crab steering. All axles are built in house by Merlo. The P27.6 has a starting price of €75,000 plus VAT.