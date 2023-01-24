Clint Leslie Plant Hire, based in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, is the newly appointed Irish importer for Tifermac cutting heads and hedge cutters. New to the Irish show scene was the GP 550P farmer-spec hedge cutter.
The non-telescopic Italian-built machine features a 5.4m reach and a 1.3m cutting head fitted with T-flails as standard. An automatic contour-following function is available as an optional extra.
A 65hp hydraulic pump powers the head and is kept cool via an outboard oil cooler as standard. Three control options are available, including basic cable controls, a low-pressure hydraulic joystick or an electric joystick option. The GP 550P is three-point linkage mounted. Pricing starts at €18,500 plus VAT.
