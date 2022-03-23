The Millstreet spring farm machinery show, the last of the three AJS spring farm machinery shows, took place at the Green Glens Arena in Cork this week. Despite farmers and contractors being busy calving, lambing and carrying out field work, the three-day show, which took place in the evenings, provided everyone an opportunity to get a look in before the doors closed at 10pm each night.

1 Tuchel-Trac Farmstar

Anner Agri, the Tipperary-based importer of the Tuchel self-propelled cubicle sweeper and dispensers, debuted the firm’s new Tuchel-Trac Farmstar. Two and a half years in development, the French-built machine is powered by a two-cylinder, 14hp diesel-powered Kubota engine. All functions on the 2WD machine are hydraulically operated.

Its 850mm brush is hinged off an arm swung in and out of working position via one of four spools. Brush speed can be adjusted on the move using the flow control valve, while the hydraulically engaged 120cm scraper is neatly positioned underneath the unit. Weighing in at 970kg, it has a hydraulic flow rate of 40l/min. The machine is priced from €17,886 plus VAT.

The Tuchel-Trac Farmstar made its first Irish appearance at Milstreet.

2 Komatsu WA80M-8

McHale Plant Sales exhibited the Komatsu WA80M-8 compact wheel loader. Powered by Komatsu’s own 72hp four-cylinder engine, the loader features an automatic hydrostatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. Manual locking differentials are available as an optional extra for increased traction, as are additional work lights. Instead of the standard 20km/h transmission customers can opted for a 40km/h option.

As standard, the WA80M-8 offers a 4,740kg tipping load capacity and an operating weight of up to 5,990kg. The open hydraulic system produces a flowrate of 60l/min, lifting to a maximum height of 3.2m to the hinge pin. It is equipped with a 110l fuel tank as standard. Pricing starts at €69,000 plus VAT.

The Komatsu WA80M-8 compact wheel loader is fitted with a 72hp engine.

3 KME Dribble bar

Days Garage, Mallow, showcased the 7.5m KME Agri dribble bar. Made in Listowel, Co Kerry, the KME dribble bar range currently comprises three working widths. These include 7.5m, 9.6m and 12m twin macerator models, all of which are rear door and chassis mounted.

The Kerry-based firm uses its own in-house built horizontally mounted macerator with a built-in safety system. Given its horizontal mounting position, all outlet pipes are positioned on the lower side. Maintenance is easily carried out by opening the hinged lid. Once opened, the macerator cannot be engaged nor can the rear lollipop be opened. The KME macerator uses a breather plate instead of vent plugs seen on some competitor machines. The 7.5m unit fitted is priced at €11,400 plus VAT.

The 7.5m KME dribble bar is priced at €11,400 plus VAT fitted.

4 Landini 6-135H

Ryalls of Watergrasshill exhibited Landini’s 6-135H Blue Icon model. The 126hp 6-135H is the flagship model from the Italian manufacturer’s 6H series. Making up the rest of the 6H series are the 6-115H (110hp) and 6-125H (119hp) all powered by 3.6l four-cylinder Deutz engines.

In terms of transmission options, customers can opt for the basic 12x12 power shuttle or 48/16 T-Tronic transmission with high, medium, low and creeper gears. As standard the 6H range comes fitted with a 66l/min open-centre hydraulic pump with up to six spools possible. The optional Blue Icon package includes the metallic blue livery and matte black wheel rims. The 6-135H has a starting list price of €102,000 plus VAT.

The Landini 6-135H Blue Icon.

5 Venieri 1.63TL telescopic wheel loader

McCarthys exhibited the Venieri 1.63TL telescopic wheel loader. Weighing in at 3.6t, the compact loader is powered by a four-cylinder Yanmar engine, with 50hp on tap.

The loader is equipped with a hydrostatic transmission with automatic power regulation. It features two forward and reverse speeds with single-lever control (first gear 0-8km/h, second gear 0-40km/h). With the telescopic boom extended, the loader has a height of 3,901mm to the hinge pin. The all-wheel-drive machine sits on heavy-duty axles with planetary final drives in each wheel. It features a self-locking limited slip differential on the front axle, which is optional on the rear axle. With a ground clearance of 322mm and a hydraulic flow rate of 58l/min, the machine is priced at €47,000 plus VAT.

The Venieri 1.63TL telescopic wheel loader is priced at €47,000 plus VAT.

6 Echotec RTS 300 Tree Shears

Clarke Machinery showcased the Echotec RTS 300 double-sided rotating excavator tree shears. This is a new product to the dealer’s portfolio from the Co Fermanagh-based manufacturer.

Designed for excavators between 13 and 16 tonnes, the RTS 300 can handle soft wood trees up to 300mm in diameter and hardwood trees up to 250mm in diameter with a maximum grapple opening of 1,400mm. Unique to the RTS 300 is its ability to rotate 360 degrees using a hydraulic worm drive and removable blade leaving it solely for use as a rotating grapple. The unit, constructed using Hardox and Strenx steel, weighs 750kg and requires an oil flow of 75-90l/min. This particular model is priced at €13,000 plus VAT.

The Echotec RTS 300 is designed for excavators between 13-16t doubling up as a grapple as well as a tree shears.

7 Agri-Spread VB Pro 10000C

Mayo-based engineering firm Agri-Spread showcased its VB Pro 10000C (compact) twin vertical beater rear discharge spreader. The range is designed to spread a number of manure types, with models available from 6t to 12t.

The spiral vertical beaters and wearing tips are manufactured using Hardox and Boron. The beaters are mechanically driven on the 1000 PTO gearbox at a speed of 420rpm through a one-piece gearbox.

The spreader has a monocoque design (the chassis is integrated into the body), while each motor is balanced in-house. With material fed to the beaters via a one-piece floor slat, Agri-Spread said the floor gearbox is protected by a relief valve, which protects both the beaters and the floor drive mechanism. The floor can also be reversed if a blockage occurs. Prices for the range start at €30,000 plus VAT.

The Agri-Spread VB Pro 10000C rear discharge spreader.

8 Case IH Puma 165 (short wheelbase)

Recently appointed Case IH dealership Samco Agri Sales showcased the latest short-wheelbase Puma. With four models in the range from the 140 up to the 175, power is sourced from a 6.7l FPT engine, with the 165 offering a maximum output of 209hp.

Following the updating of the long-wheelbase series last year, the Puma short-wheelbase series was updated ahead of the 2022 calendar year, albeit largely cosmetically.

Operators are now greeted with a redesigned entrance with Magnum-style steps, while in-cab upgrades include a phone mount, USB power ports and improved visibility. Interior materials have been upgraded to a more premium-quality with an automotive-type cab trim. For loader work, it features an advanced joystick, with forward/reverse shuttle and gear-changing.

The CVX models feature improved shuttle, acceleration and deceleration behaviour, enhancing pedal sensitivity. There is now also greater multicontroller sensitivity and position detection, with settings easier to customise. Prices for the range start at €97,000 plus VAT.

The updated short wheelbase Case IH Puma 165 was exhibited by the recently appointed dealership Samco Agri Sales.

9 Applied Concepts PTO compressor

BMS exhibited the Applied Concepts Varimount 350 PTO compressor. As the name suggests, the compressor can be mounted on the front or rear of the tractor. With an output of 350CFM, the compressor offers a range of applications, but is best known for cleaning out the lines of an umbilical system.

At the heart of the machine sits the Magnum air end, incorporating its own gearbox. With two moving parts, Applied say the asymmetrical prole rotors contact occurs on a lubricated pitch-line, so wear is virtually eliminated.

Built in Offaly, the unit features its own oil-cooler fan and patented pneumatic control system. At 1.2m, the unit has an operating weight of 1,325kg, and features a detachable A-frame for quick mounting. The unit is priced from €13,950 plus VAT.