The meetings will form part of the Department's public consultation process for the CAP strategic plan.

Tuesday 10 August has been added to the list of dates for Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue's participation in virtual town hall-style meetings to consult with the public on CAP reform.

The meetings are intended to allow the public to air their views on Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 and are being conducted as part of the Department’s consultation process for the draft version of the plan.

"I have consistently said that I would consult widely to hear the views of all stakeholders in order to fully inform my decisions on, for example, redistribution of direct payments, capping and convergence of direct payments and on how best to achieve the economic, environmental and social objectives of the CAP," the Minister said at the announcement.

Three webinars

The date has brought the total number of the Minister’s consultation webinars to three, with virtual meetings scheduled for 10, 11 and 12 August at 7pm.

"There will be an opportunity to ask questions on the night, or to submit them in advance," Minister McConalogue added.

The announcement came shortly after the release of the Department’s modelling of direct payment scenarios under various conditions, included in the post-2022 CAP.

To register for any of the online town hall meetings, click here.

Farmers’ thoughts on the future of the results-based CAP reforms can also be submitted online here before the closing date of 27 August.